Bourbon Street construction slows, but hasn't stopped, the party

NEW ORLEANS -- Construction barricades may have shut down a few blocks on Bourbon Street, but the tourist hotspot is still open for business.

Construction in the 100 block of Bourbon Street started in April and spread to the 300 block last week. Since construction started, businesses like Red Fish Grill are seeing less people walk through their doors.

"It is impacting us for sure," said Adam Rahn, general manager at Red Fish Grill. "We rely a lot on foot traffic."

They're not alone.

"I think the pedestrian traffic has definitely diminished," Archie Casbarian, Arnaud’s co-owner. "We certainly are affected. We don't have as much of the walk-in business that we're used to seeing down here."

Right now, Bourbon Street is undergoing a $6 million facelift to repair the street surface and underground infrastructure. The project is supposed to take about nine months to complete.

The construction and the noise may be a pain for businesses now, but owners like Casbarian say the progress will be worth it in the long run.

"I think this construction project has been long overdue and so, as much as an inconvenience as it is to our business, we understand the necessity and we appreciate that it's being done," Casbarian said.

But, in the meantime, businesses are open.

"We're Bourbon Street, so no matter what's going on, people are going to be down here," said General Manager of Bourbon House Stephen Schnell.

