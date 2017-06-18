Business takes issue with proposed bike share location

NEW ORLEANS – Online voting to decide where stations for the New Orleans Bike Share program has ended, but at least one business owner is worried the program could cut into his profits.

The city is partnering with Social Bicycles to launch a citywide bike rental program. Ryan Rzepecki, the owner and CEO, says they are looking at 200 locations, but they want to narrow that list down to about 70 when the program starts.

The problem – the owner of American Bicycle Rental, Ryan Bergeron, says one of the proposed spots is directly in front of his bicycle rental business.

WWLTV reached out to the city for comment but have not heard back at the time of this post.

Rzepecki says they are working on finalizing the plans before the bike share program will launch this fall.

