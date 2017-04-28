Cab driver shot and killed while on duty

NEW ORLEANS - A United cab driver was shot and killed while on duty early Friday morning, according to information acquired by the New Orleans Advocate.
The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Michoud Boulevard.
Officers responded to a call of a man down and found the unidentified victim, believed to be between 35-40 years of age, lying in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
© 2017 WWL-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs