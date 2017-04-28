WWL
Cab driver shot and killed while on duty

NOPD is investigating a fatal shooting Friday morning near Michoud and Lake Forest boulevards.

WWLTV.com with information from the New Orleans Advocate , WWL 5:13 PM. CDT April 28, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - A United cab driver was shot and killed while on duty early Friday morning, according to information acquired by the New Orleans Advocate.

The incident occurred just before 7:30 a.m. near the intersection of Lake Forest Boulevard and Michoud Boulevard.

Officers responded to a call of a man down and found the unidentified victim, believed to be between 35-40 years of age, lying in a wooded area. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

