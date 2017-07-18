Cannizzaro will appeal order to ID 'false subpoena' lawyers

District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro

NEW ORLEANS (AP) - A Louisiana prosecutor says he'll appeal an order to turn over names of lawyers who used what the American Civil Liberties Union of Louisiana calls "false subpoenas."



ACLU executive director Marjorie Esman says Orleans Parish District Attorney Leon Cannizzaro is trying to hide the truth.



Cannizzaro says his office would have to shut down for weeks to comply with the order.



The ACLU sued after news agencies reported that Cannizzaro's office sometimes sent documents labeled as subpoenas without a judge's approval.



A judge gave him 80 days to turn over names of all lawyers who did that over the past five years. Cannizzaro says there's no way to tell which of the tens of thousands of files holds such papers, so each would have to be checked by hand.

