WWL
Close

Cantrell, Charbonnet to face off in livestreaming debate on WWLTV.com

Latoya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet will face off in a debate tonight, exclusively on WWLTV's digital platforms.

WWLTV 12:34 PM. CDT October 30, 2017

Latoya Cantrell and Desiree Charbonnet will face off in a debate tonight, exclusively on WWLTV’s digital platforms.

The debate between the two run-off candidates will take place at Xavier Univerity at 6 p.m. Monday. You can watch it on WWLTV.com, as well as on our Facebook page and on the WWL-TV App.

Charbonnet and Cantrell will debate a number of topics, including crime, affordable housing and improving transportation in the city. They’ll also take questions from people watching through social media.

WWL-TV and AARP and hosting the debate, which will be moderated by Dennis Woltering.

Download the WWL-TV News App to recieve breaking news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations.


© 2017 WWL-TV

WWLTV

Criminal complaint filed against Cantrell after revelations about use of city credit card

WWLTV

Cantrell campaign questions Orleans Parish DA's ties to Charbonnet family

WWLTV

Cantrell, Charbonnet to meet in runoff for N.O. mayor

JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories