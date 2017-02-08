Cell phone alerts were helpful, but some want more

NEW ORLEANS -- Looking at all the destruction from Tuesday's tornado, it's amazing no lives were lost. With the tornado heading straight towards residents, it wasn't necessarily the cell alerts they were getting, but more what they saw that made them take shelter.

Many in New Orleans are familiar with the cell phone weather warnings.

"I'm always getting alerts for any little weather storm or whatever so I really didn't pay attention to it," Carolyn D. Wilson said. "It always goes off."

However, what's not common is the tornado many along Chef Highway took shelter from on Tuesday.

"All of a sudden it got pitch black," said Two Sisters Restaurant owner, Colette Tate.

"First I looked this way and I didn't see anything," said Keileh Wilson. "Then I looked the other way and I was like is that the tornado? I saw everything flying."

As the storm neared, residents say they heard the alert going off on their phone.

"I got about 5-to-6 maybe," Keileh said. "After the second or third one, I started taking it seriously."

However, it wasn't until they looked outside that it became serious.

"Most of my neighbors I spoke with all mentioned they saw it coming," Carolyn Wilson said. "They heard something, looked outside and saw it."

"Everybody in the restaurant was getting alerts, but you'd just look at it and everybody hit 'OK' and that was it," described Tate. "So you never really paid attention to it until you started seeing stuff flying in the air."

Whether you got the cell phone alert or not before the storm, some are now starting to wonder if more needs to be done, like install tornado sirens.

"Now is definitely the time," Carolyn said. "With the unpredictability of the weather now we just never know what's going on. And tornados are now apparently becoming our norm."

Especially because not everyone got an alert via cell phone.

"My alerts didn't come until I was actually en route to the city," Carolyn said.

Others though think more is better and that no matter how the alert comes, it'll be appreciated.

"I think we need everything we can get: warnings, sirens," Tate said. "Next time we're not going to take it for granted."

One resident who was hit by the tornado, said it was a good thing the tornado hit around 11:20 a.m. Tuesday, because a lot of people were working and most children and teenagers were in school. She feels if it had hit during a weekend or at night, the number the fatalities or people hurt could've been different.

