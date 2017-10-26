Child thrown from vehicle in deadly hit-and-run crash

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Police say a woman is dead and two others, including a 4-year-old child, were hurt in a hit and run crash on Almonaster Avenue Thursday night.

According to New Orleans Police, the crash happened around 7:32 p.m. near the intersection of Almonaster Avenue and Louisa Street.

Police say a Chevrolet Trailblazer was traveling eastbound on Almonaster Ave. when it was struck on the left rear end by a red pickup truck. The Trailblazer spun out of control and struck a large tree on the neutral ground.

A 4-year-old child was ejected from the Trailblazer in the impact, NOPD said. The child was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. The male driver of the Trailblazer was also transported to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police say a woman passenger was pronounced dead at the scene as a result of her injuries.

The driver of the red pickup truck fled the scene.

“No further information is available at this time,” Juan D. Barnes, a spokesperson for the NOPD said.

The Orleans Parish Coroner’s Office will determine the official cause of death and release the victim’s name at a later time.

Anyone with information is asked to contact NOPD Traffic Fatality investigator Danny Ellis at 504-658-6210. Residents can also report information to Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

© 2017 WWL-TV