Christmas trees linger on the curb days after pickup deadline

NEW ORLEANS -- The holidays have passed, the decorations that adorned our homes have been packed away, but some of the Christmas trees are still sitting on the curb.

The City of New Orleans set a window from Jan. 12 to Jan. 14 to leave Christmas trees out for collection. Those trees would be used for wetlands restoration, but many still linger on the curb.

“They're kind of an eyesore now, they’re all dead and they’ve been sitting out here for quite a while” said Terry Levasseur whose tree remains outside of his house. “It’s supposed to go for coastal restoration and help protect the marsh otherwise we would have just thrown it in the dumpster."

In 2016 the city’s office of Resilience and Sustainability says more than 6,000 Christmas trees were collected in Orleans parish and airlifted by the national guard in to the Bayou Sauvage National refuge to create new marsh habitat.

“That’s one of the main reasons that I put it there, because they said they were going to use them for the marshes” said Juan Tanchez.

Tanchez’ block is full of trees on the curb. He told us that his neighbors tree was picked up, but his still sits outside of his house.

“If they don’t pick it up I’m just going to cut it down and put it in the trash…I’m waiting, at least this week” Tanchez said.

Some of the trees left behind still had lights and decorations wrapped around their branches. The city explained that trees that are flocked, artificial or in bags would not be picked up, but neighrbors said those aren't the only trees left behind on her street.

Eyewitness News has reached out to the city to see if there is any plan in place to remove and recycle the remaining trees. We will update this story when they respond.

