City begins taking down Confederate monuments

NEW ORLEANS -- New Orleans began the process of taking down Confederate statutes early Monday with a heavy police presence at the Liberty Place monument, becoming the latest Southern body to divorce itself from what some say are symbols of racism and intolerance, but which opponents say is historic.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu says the first memorial will come down Monday morning. WWL-TV saw a large police presence at the Liberty Monument around 1 a.m. Our reporters on the scene said that some of the police were wearing bullet-proof vests.

Landrieu said the memorials were coming down during the wee hours because of death threats and intimidation from some of those who want the monuments to stay and to minimize city disruption.

A vigil by pro-monument groups was held at the Jefferson Davis statue at midnight. Many of those in attendance said the statues represented history.

The city opened the lone bid for removal of the Confederate monument from Cuzan LLC on April 4, however, the Liberty Place Monument was not included in that bid.

According to the Associated Press, the other statues, of Confederate Generals Robert E. Lee and P.G.T. Beauregard and Confederate States of America President Jefferson Davis, will come down in following days.

Nationally, the debate over Confederate symbols has become heated since nine parishioners were killed at a black church in South Carolina in June 2015. South Carolina removed the Confederate flag from its statehouse grounds in the weeks after, and several Southern cities have since considered removing monuments.

A City Hall spokesman earlier Sunday issued a statement that said the city is "committed to taking down the Confederate monuments" but would not say when.

"Due to the widely known intimidation, threats, and violence there remains serious safety concerns," the statement continued. "Therefore, we will not be sharing the details on removal timeline."

