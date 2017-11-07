City council to tackle S&WB double billing at open meeting

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The New Orleans City Council will hold a special meeting Tuesday concerning the Sewerage and Water Board.

One of the complaints the council is expected to tackle is the issue of overbilling. More than 5,000 residents in Orleans Parish have been double billed by the Sewerage and Water Board.

The agency says software issues paired with a lack of manpower led to the overbilling. The problem should have been fixed in Mid-October, but many residents are still upset.

Members of the city council are expected to ask the Sewerage and Water Board about ongoing billing issues. They also want to hear updates about the St. Claude Drainage Project, the civil service hiring process and operations during and after hurricane season.

The council is also expected to give the agency an update on their plan for the 2018 budget.

The meeting is open to the public and begins at 10:30 a.m.

