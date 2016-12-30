City falls short of NOPD recruitment goals

NEW ORLEANS - Ever since 2014, after a budget crisis and hiring freeze dangerously depleted the ranks of the NOPD to a 40-year low, Mayor Mitch Landrieu has been vowing to boost the force by hiring 150 officers a year.

After falling short for the past two years, the city doubled down in 2016 with a firm commitment to reach that magic number.

But on Wednesday, the police department confirmed what had been anticipated for months: Not only will the department fall short of its promise, it won’t even come close.

The department announced that the year will end with a total of 114 recruits hired, only five ahead of the 109 officers who departed.

“While we set a very ambitious goal…but the bigger picture is that we outpaced attrition,” NOPD Superintendent Michael Harrison said.

But even the break-even benchmark was barely reached. The department was behind attrition until the launch of a new academy class on Wednesday of 10 recruits, one of the smallest recruit classes in the modern history of the NOPD.

Harrison said one of the reasons that the department didn’t grow more in 2016 was a higher than anticipated number of departures. He also cited a challenge that is being felt by police departments across the country: finding people who want to join law enforcement at a time when the profession is under tremendous stress.

“We are dealing with the very same thing that every major city, every medium-sized city, is dealing with right now: finding qualified applicants who want to be police,” Harrison said.

Despite the long-term goal of rebuilding the NOPD to 1,600 by 2020, the department will finish 2016 with fewer than 1,200, barely ahead of 2015.

Last year ended with 1,160 officers on the force. Without any more last-minute departures, this year will finish at 1,165.

“It's frustrating. And I live with that frustration every single day,” Harrison said. “I think everybody in this city, including the city government, we all live with that frustration every single day. Because we want so desperately to create a safe city.”

The city's failure to meet its goal of 150 recruits came as no surprise to Police Association of New Orleans President Captain Michael Glasser.

“I've been predicting that for three years, that they're not going to be able to do it. So I'm not surprised in the least,” Glasser said.

The police union has lobbied the city to address the problem on the other end, slowing attrition through pay raises and other improvements.

“At the very least, if they didn't lose the 109 people they lost, we would be up more significantly,” Glasser said. “And if you can't hire anymore, at least keep the ones you have.”

On top of the disappointing numbers, Glasser recently filed a formal complaint against the Deputy Chief of Staff in charge of recruitment, Jonathan Wisbey. The complaint is based on reports that he pushed through borderline applicants who had been recommended for rejection.

Harrison said he immediately forwarded the complaint to the federal monitors who are making sure the NOPD meets the goals of a sweeping consent decree designed to bring the long-troubled department into Constitutional compliance.

“When that was brought to my attention, I immediately brought that to the consent decree monitoring team,” Harrison said.

Harrison emphasized that the monitors had already been reviewing the NOPD’s recruitment and hiring process, but multiple sources told WWL-TV that the monitors are also looking at individual hiring decisions under Wisbey. In the past year, at least one recruit was arrested for DWI and another for burglary. Both were quickly dismissed.

Glasser said the decisions by Wisbey were such common knowledge that there's a name for it: the “Wisbey waiver.”

“That’s how pervasive it is,” Glasser said.

Fraternal Order of Police spokesman Donovan Livaccari said the department should be especially wary of any approval of borderline applicants given the NOPD’s tragic history of hiring decisions in the 1990s.

That decade saw scores of officers arrested and convicted of crimes ranging from robbery to rape, drug trafficking to murder. Two former NOPD officers – Len Davis and Antoinette Frank – remain on death row after their murder convictions from the mid-1990s.

“We have seen time and time again the results of lowered standards when it comes to hiring,” Livaccari said. “In the 90s, we saw these horrific problems that resulted from lower standards in hiring, so we certainly don't want to go back down that road.”

Among those sounding off about the hiring decisions were a number of civilian applicant investigators, most of them former officers who agreed to come back to the NOPD as contract workers. Several were subsequently fired.

Harrison acknowledged that some of the investigators clashed with their supervisors – including Wisbey – over differences of opinion. He also said some may have felt pressure to approve applicants.

But Harrison said all final hiring decisions are made by him, and he's comfortable that no bad apples are slipping through.

“Any pressure that people feel, whether they're actual or perceived, there's a very robust supervisory chain of command in the recruitment and application process,” Harrison said.

In a press release announcing the final academy class and summarizing the year, the department put a positive spin on its efforts. The statement cited a more streamlined hiring process, a wider net of recruiting that attracted applicants from around the country, and the fact that Class #179 puts three classes in the academy simultaneously for the first time in several years.

The statement did not address the pending complaint against Wisbey or the forced departure of several investigators during his tenure. Instead, the press release quoted Wisbey looking ahead to 2017.

“We are hiring four civilian recruitment investigators to supplement our full-time investigative staff,” Wisbey stated. “They will work to help us further decrease the time applicants are in the background investigation pipeline.”

