City of N.O. to impose curfew at 6 pm Saturday

This is the latest information from the City of New Orleans as of Friday at 3:30 p.m.

NEW ORLEANS- The city of New Orleans announced that a citywide curfew will take place on Saturday at 6 p.m. as Tropical Storm Nate nears.

Mayor Landrieu and other city officials announced the curfew along with other preparations at press conference on Friday afternoon.

Landrieu said that mandatory evacuations were issued for Lake Catherine, the Venetian Isles, and Irish Bayou. Residents must evacuate by noon on Saturday. He said those areas were chosen to evacuate were due to the areas being outside of the levee protection system.

Additionally, all underpasses will be closed starting 6 p.m. on Saturday. NOPD Chief Harrison said that barricades along with signs will be up at the underpasses to deter drivers from passing under them. Harrison also stated that barricades will be up at exits that lead drivers to the underpasses to further prevent them from getting near high water.

Landrieu said that all RTA routes for streetcars and buses, flights, and responses from NOPD and EMS will stop once winds hit 30-50 miles per hour.

Landrieu urged residents to secure anything outside of their homes such as garbage, signs, etc. as strong winds are expected. He also stated that residents may park on neutral grounds, however only ones that do not have streetcar tracks or train tracks. The mayor said parking violations will be suspended starting at 8 a.m. on Saturday. He added that only ticketed customers can park at the Louis Armstrong International Airport.

The mayor stated that 109 of 120 pumps at the Sewerage and Water Board are working. Paul Rainwater, interim director of the Sewerage and Water Board, said that Turbines 1, 3 and 6 are working and the "team feels comfortable with the system." Entergy officials assured that power running to the S&WB system has been inspected.

Rainwater mentioned that National Guardsmen will be assisting the Sewerage and Water Board as well throughout the storm. The National Guard says that they expect to have 36 high water vehicles, 26 boats, and will have pre-staged buses for evacuations if the need arises.

Entergy urged residents to prepare for outages that could last for up to seven days as it will take three days for crews to assess outages in order to provide necessary restorations.Residents can sign up for text alerts about outages at stormcenter.entergy.com.

