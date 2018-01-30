City removes ladders, chairs set up on parade route days before parades

Carnival ladders in Uptown New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS -- Ladders and chairs lining the sides of St. Charles Avenue is a common sight during Mardi Gras season, but three days before the first Uptown parade City crews are removing them.

Ladders and chairs left unattended for days at a time are just a few of the things New Orleans officials say they’re cracking down on this Carnival Season.

“Any ladders or personal effects that are on public green spaces – including the right of ways and neutral grounds – today (Jan. 30) will be removed,” Director of Parks and Parkways Ann MacDonald said. “Items can not be placed on the parade route more than 24 hours before the start of a parade.”

Uptown neighbors were surprised when they saw city sanitation workers doing just that. The ones that were home at the time moved quickly to save their own ladders and chairs.

“We ran out here and we just started putting the ladders back onto the property,” Jeanea Bandi said. “There are people who are at work and can’t take down their ladders.”

“They had cut the chains holding the ladders to the ground and began to move them to take them away,” Joe Young said. “Which would be disastrous for my neighbors.”

City officials say ladders can not be chained together because it creates a safety hazard for people and emergency workers needing to get past them. They’re also required to be at least six feet from the curb.

“I assume there is a new law and people don't understand it,” Young said. “I don't know what it is either and my neighbors certainly don't know what it is.”

“I’m not disagreeing that this is too early, I could not agree more on that point,” Bandi added. “That said, giving less than 24 hours for people to come out and take care of the situation … I think was a little uncalled for.”

Here are a few of the other key regulations the Mayor Mitch Landrieu outlined:

No closed tents, only canopies or tarps

Ladders and grills and any other personal items must be 6 feet from curb

No tying ladders, chairs, etc. together using ropes or chains

No portable toilets on the Neutral Grounds

No throwing back throws to the float riders

No hard throwing from riders

No ladders, chairs, ice chests etc. in intersections

No illegal parking, vehicles will be towed

Grills must be 10 feet away from everything

No guns or other weapons on parade routes

No narcotics on the parade routes

Riders must have a safety positioning device holding them on the floats or they will be removed

If you see something, say something

