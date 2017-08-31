Cars on neutral grounds on Jefferson Davis Parkway (PHoto: Meg Farris)

NEW ORLEANS -- As the the threat from Tropical Depression Harvey ends, so does the grace period for drivers who moved their cars to higher ground.

According to the City of New Orleans, parking enforcement for vehicles parked on the neutral ground will resume Friday, Sept. 1.

The Department of Public Works' website lists "Parking adjacent to a neutral ground" as a towable offense, "Parking on the neutral ground, playground or pedestrian mall," as a $75 fee, and again "Parking adjacent to the neutral ground" as a $40 fee.

As Hurricane Harvey left Texas and moved back into the Gulf, heavy rain threatened to flood the southeast Louisiana.

New Orleans residents took early precautions after seeing the damage that heavy rain, combined with the city's weakened drainage system caused on Aug. 6. Drivers parked their cars on the neutral ground early this week as officials cancelled school and positioned first responders out of an abundance of caution.

Several special parking rules will also be in effect this weekend for Labor Day, Souther Decadence and multiple football games taking place.

New Orleans Saints vs. Baltimore Ravens Football Game

Today, Aug. 31 at 7 p.m., the New Orleans Saints will play a football game against the Baltimore Ravens at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome (1500 Sugar Bowl Drive). Beginning at 6 p.m., heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected along Poydras Street between Loyola Avenue and S. Claiborne Avenue and in the surrounding area.

Enhanced French Quarter Street Closures

NOPD will implement an interior (hard) closure in the French Quarter on Bourbon Street during Labor Day Weekend.

From 8 p.m. until 4 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 through Sunday, Sept. 3, all streets leading to Bourbon Street will be closed to vehicular traffic from Dauphine Street to Royal Street at the following cross streets: St. Peter Street, Orleans Street, St. Ann Street, and Dumaine Street. Bollards are positioned so that cars may enter the last driveway or parking garage in the block before Bourbon Street. In case of emergencies, the bollards will be moved to allow emergency vehicles to pass.

Motorists will only be able to cross Bourbon Street at St. Phillip Street and at Toulouse Street, however bollards will be in place to ensure vehicles do not turn onto Bourbon Street at those intersections.

Motorists are reminded that parking will not be allowed between noon and 6 a.m. from Friday, Sept. 1 until Monday, Sept. 4 in the following locations:

700 and 800 blocks of St. Peter Street, Orleans Street, St. Ann Street, and Dumaine Street

800 and 900 blocks of Bourbon Street

2017 Southern Decadence

On Saturday, Sept. 2, from 8 a.m. until 11 p.m., the 700 block of Bourbon Street will be closed for the Southern Decadence Bourbon Street Extravaganza.

Beginning at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3, the Southern Decadence Grand Marshal Parade will start at the Golden Lantern (1239 Royal St.), turn right onto St. Louis Street, turn right onto North Rampart Street, turn right onto Toulouse Street, turn left onto Burgundy Street, turn left onto St. Peter Street, turn right onto North Rampart Street, turn right onto St. Ann Street, and turn left on Bourbon Street and disband near the intersection of Bourbon and Dumaine Streets. There are no permanent street closures for this parade. The street closures will occur as the parade passes.

Tulane University vs. Grambling State University Football Game

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Tulane University will host the Tulane vs. Grambling State University football game beginning at 7 p.m. at Yulman Stadium (2900 Ben Weiner Drive).

Beginning on Saturday, only vehicles with the proper permit will be allowed to access on the following streets until NOPD releases traffic after the game:

Starting at 7 a.m.: Ben Weiner Drive between S. Claiborne Avenue and Willow Street, and Janet Yulman Way between Willow Street and Ben Weiner Drive

Ben Weiner Drive between S. Claiborne Avenue and Willow Street, and Janet Yulman Way between Willow Street and Ben Weiner Drive Starting at 1 p.m.: Audubon Boulevard in both directions from S. Claiborne Avenue and Willow Street

Audubon Boulevard in both directions from S. Claiborne Avenue and Willow Street Starting at 4 p.m.: Willow Street in both directions from Calhoun Street to Audubon Street

The public is encouraged to be patient and prepared for heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic along S. Claiborne Avenue and in the neighborhoods around Tulane University’s main campus on game days. Yulman Stadium is located on Tulane University’s campus and bordering S. Claiborne Avenue and offers restricted parking in the surrounding neighborhoods. Attendees that are driving to Yulman Stadium are encouraged to plan ahead before departing to the stadium.

Click here for information on game day parking

Taxi cab stands are located in the 6400 block westbound of S. Claiborne Avenue.

Charter bus loading zone will be located in the 6400 block westbound of S. Claiborne Avenue between Versailles Boulevard and S. Miro Street.

On-street parking of vehicles equipped with living accommodations is prohibited and will be enforced 7 p.m. to 7a.m.

Louisiana State University vs. Brigham Young University Football Game

On Saturday, Sept. 2, Louisiana State University will play against Brigham Young University in the AdvoCare Texas Kickoff at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome at 8:30 p.m. Beginning at 4 p.m., heavy vehicular and pedestrian traffic is expected along Poydras Street between Loyola Avenue and S. Claiborne Avenue and in the surrounding area.

ESPN announced this week that the game would be moved from NRG Stadium in Houston to the Superdome due to Hurricane Harvey.

