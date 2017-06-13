City to respond to New Orleans East secession proposal

(Photo: Monteverde, Daniel)

NEW ORLEANS – Residents in New Orleans East will continue talks Tuesday about the possibility of seceding from the city.

Eastern New Orleans maintains a reputation as a dangerous and poor area largely ignored and neglected by city leaders. It’s that perception that has spurred a new effort: seceding from the city of New Orleans to form a new city that would be known as East New Orleans, which would include the Lower 9th Ward.

Tuesday’s gathering will be a follow-up to an informational meeting Saturday at the Trinity Lutheran Center. Residents began talks about the idea in a meeting in May. During that meeting, a few dozen residents applauded the idea of secession.

Organizers say they have received an overwhelming response from people, not just in the East, but also from different parts of the city and even out of state.

"They're telling us, encouraging us to continue the battle. Do not take no for an answer," Leon D. Richard, with the Citizens for the City of East New Orleans, said.

Mayor Mitch Landrieu’s office is expected to respond to the proposal. The meeting starts at 6 p.m. at St. Maria Goretti Community Center. It is open to the public.

