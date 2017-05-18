City to take bids on monuments; flag to replace Davis statue; Beauregard status uncertain

The Robert E. Lee statue, hours before its expected removal.

The city of New Orleans will take bids to host the four Confederate-era monuments, with one stipulation being that they not be displayed outdoors on public property in New Orleans.

The city made the announcement Thursday night, just hours before it planned to remove the statue of Confederate General Robert E. Lee from the top of the monument at Lee Circle.



In addition, the city plans to have an announcement regarding the statues' removal Friday at Gallier Hall. The event was tweeted and later removed by an account for Councilwoman Susan Guidry.



WHAT WILL HAPPEN TO THE STATUES NOW:



The city says they are in the process of being crated and stored in city-owned warehouses or secure facilities. The statue of P.G.T. Beauregard and the base of the Jefferson Davis Memorial were spotted Wednesday outside amid scrap and city vehicles at what is called a maintenance lot.



The city will begin a competitive RFP process to decide where the statues will eventually go. The RFP process will not include the P.G.T. Beauregard statue due to legal issues between the city of New Orleans and City Park.

The city says part of the stipulation of the RFP will be that they be displayed in context - both why they were first erected and why the city council voted to remove them in 2015.

WHAT WILL GO IN THEIR PLACE

The city says that an American flag will go at the former site of the Jefferson Davis Memorial at Jefferson Davis Parkway and Canal Street. There will be nothing put in the place of the monument to the Battle of Liberty Place.



The column that housed the Robert E. Lee statue will remain. The city plans to have a public 'water feature' at the location as well as some public art.



The city will work with City Park to determine what will replace the Beauregard monument at the entrance to City Park.

WHEN WILL THIS BE COMPLETED

The city hopes to have the sites completed during the tricentennial year in 2018.

