Updated closings list

closingss.jpg (Photo: WWL)

Here is a list of the closings that we have at this time. If you need us to announce a closing, please send the information to pressrelease@wwltv.com and please put 'Closing' in the subject line.

Archdiocese of New Orleans

- All Catholic school-based summer camps (any summer camp housed on a Catholic school in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany, and Washington parishes) will be closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- All Catholic school-based daycare centers in Orleans, Jefferson, Plaquemines, St. Bernard, St. Charles, St. John the Baptist, St. Tammany and Washington Parishes will be CLOSED Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.

- Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans programs: PADUA, New Directions Group Homes, Greenwalt Adult Day Care Center and the PACE Centers will be closed Wednesday, June 21 and Thursday, June 22.

- Dominican High School summer camp and summer school closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- NFL YET Boys & Girls Club in New Orleans will be closed Wednesday and Thursday



Jefferson Parish

- Kenner city offices will be closed Wednesday.

- All Jefferson Parish Public school summer activities, including summer school classes, summer camps, extended school year programs, driver's ed and any other student activity cancelled Wed., June 21 and Thurs., June 22.

- First and Second Parish Courts will close for Wednesday

- Big Bird Academy, Marrero - closed Wednesday and Thursday

- Metairie Park Country Day Arts and GUMBO camps closed Wednesday

- Seven Oaks Academy, Kenner - closed Wednesday and Thursday

- St. Cletus Summer Camp, Gretna closed Wednesday and Thursday

- St. Matthews United Methodist Early Learning Center closed Wednesday & Thursday

- Concordia Lutheran School and Concodia Lutheran School Summer Camp closed Wednesday and Thursday

- Lil Toddler Academy located at 626 Avenue A in Marrero and A Child's World Learning Center in Harvey will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

- Carlie Care Kids will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

- Westbank Boys & Girls Club in Gretna will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

- The following senior centers are closed Wednesday: Marrero/Harvey Senior Center, Gretna Senior and Wellness Center, Estelle Senior Center, Lafitte Senior Center, Bridge City Senior, Center Harahan Senior Center, Kenner Senior Center, Metairie Senior Center, Jefferson (Tom Laughlin Senior Center), Grand Isle Senior Center

Lafayette Parish

- The University of Louisiana at Lafayette will be closed Wednesday

Orleans Parish

- Algiers Charter summer programs canceled Wednesday

- Orleans Parish criminal court will be closed Wednesday

- Orleans Parish Juvenile Court will be closed Wednesday

- Orleans Parish municipal and traffic courts will be closed Wednesday

- Camp Audubon at Audubon Charter School closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- Einstein Montessori Wednesday and Thursday

- Firstline Schools (Green, Ashe, Wheatley, Hughes, Clark) and summer programs - closed Wednesday

- Southern University at New Orleans (SUNO) has cancelled classes and all summer camps for Wednesday

- KIPP New Orleans Schools summer school and extended school year (ESY) programming is cancelled for Wednesday

- Holy Cross summer camps, team practices closed Wednesday and Thursday.

- InspireNOLA Charter Schools will all be closed on Wednesday

- Activities at Lusher's Willow and Freret street campuses are canceled Wednesday

- Lycée Français de la Nouvelle-Orléans will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Bonjour NOLA summer camp will resume Friday, June 23.

- NORD pools closed Wednesday and Thursday

- Einstein Montessori Academy will be closed Wednesday

- Trinity Episcopal School's Camp Trinity will be closed Wednesday.

- Warren Easton summer programs closed Wednesday & Thursday. All students taking final exams must return on Friday at 8 a.m. Enrichment camps will resume Monday.

- Lake Area High School summer programs closed Wednesday.

- Open Minds Open Hearts Daycare will be closed Wednesday for Summer camp and all classes

- Medard H. Nelson summer programs closed Wednesday.

- St. Paul’s Episcopal School closed Wednesday.

- New Beginnings Schools Foundation will close all Summer programs on Wednesday.

- The Bright School summer camp will be closed Wednesday and Thursday. Camp will resume Monday, June 26.

- Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Charter School will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

- Bright Minds Academy Daycare center will be closed Wednesday

- Genius Camp at the Learning Laboratory New Orleans will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

Plaquemines Parish

- All Plaquemines Parish School Board offices and schools will be closed Wednesday

St. Charles Parish

- Summer camp will be closed from June 21-23. Camp will resume June 26

- Summer Feeding Program will be closed June 21-22. Summer Food Service will resume June 26

- All St. Charles Parish Public Schools activities have been canceled for June 21 and June 22

- The St. Charles Council on Aging will be closed June 21-22

- The Ormond Spray Park will be closed June 21-22

St. Bernard Parish

- Summer school at all parish schools is canceled for Wednesday

- Sugar & Spice preschool in Chalmette will be closed Wednesday

St. John the Baptist Parish

- All summer programs canceled for Wednesday, June 21. 12-month employees do not report to work.

St. Tammany Parish

- St. Tammany Fishing Pier, St. Tammany Race and Camp Salmen Nature Park will be closed Wendesday and Thursday

- Slidell Boys & Girls Clubs in Slidell will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

- Covington Boys & Girls Club in Covington will be closed Wednesday and Thursday

Terrebonne Parish

- Unitech Training Academy Houma Campus cancels Tuesday evening classes and Wed., June 21

- Fletcher Technical Community College, all campuses, will be closed Wednesday

- United Methodist Children’s Learning Center in Houma will be closed Wednesday

Washington Parish

- All Bogalusa City Schools are closed Wednesday as well as all activities scheduled at Bogalusa Schools are canceled.

Download the WWL-TV News App to recieve breaking news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations.

Download the WWL-TV News App to recieve breaking news and weather alerts on important stories and emergency situations.





© 2017 WWL-TV