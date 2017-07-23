Coast Guard rescues 24 people in 15 incidents over the weekend

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The United States Coast Guard says 24 people were rescued in 15 separate incidents across Louisiana over the weekend.
First responders say rough conditions in water ways across the state caused several boats to be disabled.
In one incident, five people were rescued from a small island after their 18-foot vessel sank in the vicinity of Pipe Bay. An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter was dispatched and all five people were located. All five individuals were transported to Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.
USCG says deputies within St. Tammany, Plaquemine and St. Bernard Parishes were essential in assisting the Coast Guard in rescue operations.
