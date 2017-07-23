Coast Guard rescues 24 people in 15 incidents over the weekend

081214-N-4856N-071 PACIFIC OCEAN (Dec. 14, 2008) A Coast Guard MH-65 Dolphin helicopter arrives to evacuate a merchant sailor who was injured on the Liberian cargo ship "Marie Rickmers" from the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72). The Sailor was taken to Abraham Lincoln the previous night by a San Diego Coast Guard helicopter and medically stabilized before being flown to San Francisco for treatment. Abraham Lincoln is underway conducting training and carrier qualifications. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Colby Neal/Released) (Photo: MCSN Colby Neal)

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - The United States Coast Guard says 24 people were rescued in 15 separate incidents across Louisiana over the weekend.

First responders say rough conditions in water ways across the state caused several boats to be disabled.

In one incident, five people were rescued from a small island after their 18-foot vessel sank in the vicinity of Pipe Bay. An MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter was dispatched and all five people were located. All five individuals were transported to Air Station New Orleans in stable condition.

USCG says deputies within St. Tammany, Plaquemine and St. Bernard Parishes were essential in assisting the Coast Guard in rescue operations.

