Community searching for baby doll lost in City Park

NEW ORLEANS - A mother is reaching out and asking for help to find her child with special needs baby doll.

Donna Lamm who is from New York, said her daughter Stephanie lost her baby doll "Ana" on City Park's "Musik Express" ride about a week ago while she was in town visiting her father for the holidays.

"She brought her baby doll with her, which to her is her baby," Lamm said. "I was very upset, because I know how much this doll means to her, and I felt I had to everything I can in power to find it."

The doll has not turned up in City Park, according to park officials, but employees have been searching the area Ana was lost in to help bring her home.

Meanwhile, Donna Lamm has reached out on Social Media and received tremendous response.

"Got over 1,200 shares which I'm so impressed with and people even tried to go to the park to look for the doll," Lamm said, adding that she's incredibly grateful for the help. "People think this type of thing is not important, but for people with special needs it is extremely important to them. It's their life."

Lamm said Stephanie has had the doll since she was two-years-old.

If you have found Stephanie's doll you can let her mother know by contacting her on Facebook.

