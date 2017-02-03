Community shows love and support for restaurant owner

NEW ORLEANS- The Uptown restaurant The Flaming Torch was badly damaged after a fire broke out in the dining room area Sunday night, but community is coming to offer support

The owner, Zohreh Khaleghi, who was on the second floor, escaped by running to the roof and fleeing to the roof of a nearby store. Investigators are calling the blaze a possible arson.

Khaleghi said the last few days have been a nightmare, but Friday morning, she noticed several messages of love on the front of her restaurant door.

The signs had inspirational messages hanging from the door, saying, "You are not alone" and "We love you."

Frequent visitors seeing the signs for the first time could not believe what happened.

"They're super nice people," one woman said.

Others passing by snapped photos, proud of the outpouring of love.

"This is beautiful," Uptown resident Rosary Beck said. "And I'll go make my sign and put it up."

Some of the messages are in different languages. Others tell a story, but they all wish Khaleghi well. One reads, "A city of survivors. our resilience is vital to our community."

"Now I know I have a huge family, and I really appreciate it," Khaleghi said.

Since our story aired Khaleghi said she has received endless calls, text messages and emails, all showing her support or asking how they can help.

"They said, 'You belong here.' And, I know I belong here, for sure," Khaleghi said.

As Khaleghi picks up the pieces, she now knows there are dozens of people in her neighborhood who have her back.

No arrest have been made.

Khaleghi wants to thank everyone for their thoughts, prayers and messages.

