Construction on Canal St. streetcar extension begins Monday

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Monday is the day Lakeview residents and business owners have been dreading.

The Regional Transportation Authority will start construction to extend the Canal Street streetcar line across City Park Avenue. The intersection of Canal Street and City Park Avenue will be completely shut down for an estimated four months.

Traffic conditions on several nearby roadways that feed into the intersection are expected to be impacted by the construction. Those roadways include Canal Street, Canal Boulevard, City Park Avenue and Metairie Road.

The RTA said keeping a single lane open on each side would increase the time and cost of the project.

