Crews contain two-alarm fire in Broadmoor

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Firefighters contained a two-alarm fire at a corner store in the Broadmoor neighborhood early Tuesday morning.

Several firetrucks responded to the scene in the 4200 block of Washington Avenue. The fire was contained around 4:40 a.m.

Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the fire. No word on if anyone was hurt.





