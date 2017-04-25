Crimestoppers, Orleans DA at odds over 'anonymous' tipster

NEW ORLEANS - A high profile murder case is at the center of a legal dispute between Crimestoppers and the group's usual ally, the Orleans District Attorney's Office.

The case involved a young mother who was stuffed in the trunk of a burning car in New Orleans east. She had been shot several times. The killing made headlines, even a First 48 episode in June 2015.

Thayon Samson, the man accused of murdering Lindsay Nichols, 31, is finally set to stand trial. A key witness that placed Samson at the scene of the crime, may or may not testify. Nichols' Mother Jolene Dufrene calls the situation very frustrating.

"We've had six different trial dates and every time we get close to one something happens and this is the last thing that came about that is now pushing the trial back further," Dufrene said.

Crimestoppers, the non-profit that accepts anonymous tips and turns them over to police is asking a judge to throw out a subpoena for the witness to testify.

According to court filings, Crimestoppers claims the witness was an anonymous tipster and according to Crimestoppers, he is "...protected by statute from being compelled to disclose any information concerning any criminal case."

Crimestoppers President Darlene Cusanza appeared on the WWL-TV Eyewitness Morning News.

"What I can say is Crimestoppers as an organization has always protected their information," Cusanza said. "We have a process that involves how we do that. We never identify a person in our information."

Orleans prosecutors claim the man identified himself as a witness to New Orleans police.

Prosecutors said in their filings, "The witness participated in a recorded interview...and even agreed to view a lineup. The privilege sought by Crimestoppers, as well as the witness has been extinguished."

The victim's mother agrees.

"He was anonymous when he just called Crimestoppers, but when he chose to go further and go to the police station at that point, he was like anyone else, telling their story," Dufrene said.

Judge Robin Pittman is now expected to rule on Crimestoppers' motion to throw out the subpoena.

According to the New Orleans Advocate, during a hearing on Monday, the judge cast some doubt on the confidentiality claim.

She said in court, "If a person is an adult and the NOPD officer asks a question and he says Yes, I don't know how we get past that."

She is expected to rule on the matter next Tuesday, May 2.

