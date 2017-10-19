Despite judge's ruling, Travis Boys could still go on trial
WWL-TV legal analyst Pauline Hardin says accused cop killer Travis Boys could still go on trial, depending on what mental health experts have to say about the moment he smeared feces on his face in court.
WWLTV 11:15 PM. CDT October 19, 2017
