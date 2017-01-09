Details released on Charity Hospital clean-up

WWLTV (Photo: WWLTV)

NEW ORLEANS -- Officials released new details on the plan to clean out Charity Hospital.

Two companies -- Zimmer Eschette Service II LLC and Insul-tech Insulation Technologies -- were awarded contracts to clean out Charity and the Lapeyre-Miltenberger building.

Zimmer was awarded a $6.3 million contract to clean out Charity and Insul-tech was awarded $500,00 to clean out the L&M building.

The hope from officials is by cleaning out Charity Hospital it will be more attractive to developers. The building has sat vacant since Hurricane Katrina.

Jerry Jones, the LSU hospital system’s facilities project administrator, announced the plan Monday morning. Jones said the purpose was to clean out "non-fixed" items in the buildings, like tables and chairs.

"Understand, we are not doing any construction, whatsoever," Jones said. "We are just taking the stuff out. Virtually nothing has been removed from the Charity Hospital since after Hurricane Katrina."

"One might ask, 'Why has it taken so long to get to this point?'' Jones said, answering that negotiations with FEMA after Katrina was a major reason.

