Diesel fuel getting into 17th St. Canal from storage tank at S&WB plant

NEW ORLEANS – A backup storage tank at the Sewerage and Water Board's Claiborne facility is leaking diesel fuel into the 17th Street Canal, Mayor Mitch Landrieu said Wednesday afternoon.



The fuel was first spotted in the canal, near Pump Station 6 late Tuesday night.

Three hazardous waste trucks were seen sucking up some type of liquid from the Sewerage and Water Board Power Plant around noon Wednesday. An Eyewitness News crew also said that the Office of Homeland Security was on the scene.

Fire Department Chief Tim McConnell said they believe the fuel in the canal is coming from a one-million gallon diesel fuel tank that is used as backup fuel for the plant, which powers many of the city's east bank pump stations.

McConnell said that the tank is surrounded by a containment area that is supposed to contain any excess fuel. He said there is some fuel in the containment area, but he will be checking to see why the fuel was able to get into the canal.



He emphasized that the water is safe to drink and there is no threat to public safety.

An Eyewitness News crew working on a story about what appeared to be fuel in the 17th Street Canal near Pumping Station 6, decided to follow the sheen and it led them to the Sewerage and Water Board Power Plant where they saw the trucks appearing to suck up a liquid through a red pipe and into the OMI trucks.



OMI is a company that is used to clean up hazardous waste.

