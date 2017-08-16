Diesel leaks from pumping station into 17th St. Canal

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Firefighters from two different parishes were called to one of the troubled pumping stations late Tuesday night.

Jefferson Parish first responders tell Eyewitness News that a problem at Pumping Station No. 6 caused a diesel leak into the 17th Street Canal around 10:30 p.m. Tuesday.

The New Orleans Fire Department responded to the scene.

Pumping Station No. 6 is one of the pumping stations that had serious problems during the July and August flooding events. Officials say six of the 15 pumps at the station are down, causing frustration for neighbors.

City officials say crews are working around the clock to get all 15 pumps running and operation.

