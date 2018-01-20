Dog dies in two-alarm fire at Algiers apartment complex

Image via New Orleans Police Department (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS –A two-alarm fire at an Algiers apartment complex claimed the life of a dog on Saturday night.



The fire occurred around 7:15 p.m. at the Oakmont Apartments, located at 2200 Westbend Parkway. The New Orleans Fire Department arrived on scene minutes later to find flames through the roof of one of the apartment complex’s three-story buildings.



Firefighters went door to door conducting a search of the building to make sure every resident escaped safely from the building.



One woman was treated and released on the scene by EMS after complaining of smoke inhalation, the fire department says. Two dogs were found in the apartment building, however one of the dogs died. The other dog was treated with oxygen before being released to its owner.



According to the fire department, of the 14 apartments in the building, 11 were occupied by 18 residents. The American Red Cross was on scene to assist those who were displaced.



The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



© 2018 WWL-TV