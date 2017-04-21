DOJ to Landrieu: prove immigration compliance or risk losing grant
Mayor Mitch Landrieu was one of nine recipients of letters from the Justice Department asking to prove that they are cooperating with federal immigration authorities or risk losing law-enforcement grant money.
WWL 5:15 PM. CDT April 21, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Louisiana State Representative says stop to brake tags
-
New Orleans Air Show Returns This Weekend
-
Lyons Yellin talks about the Saints 2017 schedule
-
Deal Guy: $10 Closet Hack Doubles Storage Space
-
Judge: Dexter Allen showed 'no remorse,' sentenced to life in jail
-
Man free on bond flees courtroom before he could be remanded to jail
-
Cardell Hayes takes the stand in sentencing hearing
-
Atty. John Fuller gives statement after Cardell Hayes sentenced
-
Missing Tennessee girl found, teacher arrested after month-long search
-
A look at the Deep Water Horizon explosion and safety seven years later
More Stories
-
Who will challenge Gov. Edwards in 2019?Apr 21, 2017, 2:58 p.m.
-
What to expect in LSU spring game? MisdirectionApr 21, 2017, 3:35 p.m.
-
7 arrests in meth investigation in HammondApr 21, 2017, 5:23 p.m.