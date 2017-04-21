DOJ to Landrieu: prove immigration compliance or risk losing grant

President-elect Donald Trump, left, and New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu.

NEW ORLEANS – Mayor Mitch Landrieu was one of nine recipients of letters from the Justice Department asking to prove that they are cooperating with federal immigration authorities or risk losing law-enforcement grant money.

The letters went to so-called “sanctuary cities” the DOJ’s inspector general has previously said have rules that limit information available to U.S. immigration officials.

New Orleans was among the 100 communities that “limit cooperation” with the federal government, according to a list the Trump administration put out in March. The city was accused of failing to comply with a request from Immigration and Customs Enforcement to detain undocumented immigrants for possible deportation.

City Hall did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Justice Department said those who received letters have until June 30 to "comply with this grant condition and to submit all documentation."

U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-Louisiana) wrote to Landrieu last month and asked him to comply with the DOJ’s requests.

"They're going to take our money. We've gotten as much as $10 million a year in grants from the Department of Justice to help us combat the (serious) crime problem we have in New Orleans," Kennedy wrote in the letter.

The Justice Department gives out $2.2 billion every year to help fund crime-fighting efforts, according to The Los Angeles Times.

The grant money mentioned in Friday’s letter to Landrieu is for a Byrne JAG grant.

That money go toward law enforcement, prosecution and court programs, according to the Justice Department. It wasn’t immediately clear what the city uses the funds for.

“Failure to comply … could result in the withholding of grant funds, suspension or termination of the grant,” the DOJ’s letter reads in part.

Letters were also sent to officials in Chicago, New York, Philadelphia, Las Vegas, Miami, Milwaukee and Cook County, Illinois, and at the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

© 2017 WWL-TV