Donation box stolen from animal rescue group

Dog at Villalobos rescue center in New Orleans.

NEW ORLEANS -- At Tahyo Boutique, dogs are the number one priority. Mariah Kaye runs the store to help fund the Villalobos Rescue Center.

"It's the largest rescue in Louisiana and the country for the most part," Kaye said.

The family relies on sales and contributions to help animals in need.

"A lot of people would like to donate so we leave a little donation box on the counter," Kaye said.

But over the weekend, that donation box was stolen.

"It's hard right now during the holidays and people go through rough times and we're always willing to help people but people need to ask if they want help, not take," Kaye said.

Customers were saddened by the theft too.

"I was really upset because I know they work so hard for the dogs and for someone to just take the money it was really heartless," customer Kathy Havis said.

Now loyal customers like Havis are doing what they can to help the store out.

"To buy stuff to donate to maybe replenish what was taken," Havis said.

Kay says that attitude is what keeps the city strong.

"New Orleans is a community-based city we all help each other, we lean on each other," Kaye said.

She says she would be there for someone in need, so long as they reached out.

"People do things for different reasons and I'll never judge someone but if people ask for help we're gonna help them and if people need something just ask," Kaye said. "It just kinda breaks my heart they had to go that low."

Kay says she's putting the incident behind her and focusing on the reason she runs the store in the first place- helping stray dogs find forever homes.

If you'd like to donate, visit the store located at 1224 Decatur Street or online at www.vrcpitbull.com

(© 2016 WWL)