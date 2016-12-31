Don't expect evictions of American Can tenants on New Year's Eve, attorney says

Residents being evicted and their supporters rallied Thursday at City Hall.

NEW ORLEANS -- Low-income residents who were told recently they will have to move out of their American Can Co. apartments apparently will not be booted from the building just yet, an attorney representing some of the tenants told our partners at The Advocate.

Despite letters telling the first several residents they would have to leave by Saturday night, tenants have been told informally that no actions will be taken before the end of January, attorney Hannah Adams said Friday.

Several of the tenants facing being kicked out of the Mid-City apartment complex have said they plan to sit tight and stay in their apartments as long as possible.

Meanwhile, their attorneys have sent Audubon Communities, the Georgia-based company that owns the complex, a cease-and-desist letter calling for a delay in any evictions.

