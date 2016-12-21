Dozens more in low-income units could be out in the cold in coming years

NEW ORLEANS - Affordable-housing advocates say the decision for operators of the American Can Apartments to terminate low-income leases was predictable.

And while it’s the first notable purge of low-income leases from a facility built using government subsidies, it won’t be the last.

Landlords who control more than 6,000 federally-subsidized units across the city will in coming years be able to oust tenants once those subsidies expire.

MORE: Dozens get eviction notices from low-income units at American Can apartments

"What's happening at the American Can we're going to see play out over and over again in coming next 10 to 15 years here in New Orleans," said Breonne DeDecker, program manager for the Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative.

The American Can, a popular apartment building along Bayou St. John in Mid-City, was built in part with government subsidies, like several other large apartment buildings that have opened in recent years.

Those subsidies required the owner to keep 20 percent of the units as affordable housing for a minimum of 15 years.

That requirement expires at the end of January, and the building’s owner, Georgia-based ACV VII LLC, isn’t wasting time in sending out notices about ending leases for those who are in subsidized units.

Long time tenants such as Michael Esnault, a disabled veteran who lives in one of the low-income units, now have 30 days to find a new place to live.

Esnault claims finding an affordable apartment to move to in the Mid-City is proving to be an impossible task.

"The average person, average Joe, that lives here won't be able to stay here no more," Esnault said. "Nobody can afford that kind of rent."

In the coming years, many more New Orleanians are expected feel Esnault's pain first hand.

According a sustainable housing study released by the city earlier this year, properties receiving federal subsidies were only required to keep rents affordable for periods ranging from five to 30 years.

The study also estimates in New Orleans about 1,200 of these federal subsidies will expire by 2021, and an additional 4,900 will expire by 2031.

There is nothing legally wrong with not renewing leases for low-income resident once subsidized, but housing advocates say there should be something on the mind of operators other than money.

"These folks (at the American Can) who you talked to, getting put out around Christmas time is a particularly terrible moment, but the reality is that folks everyday are not able to find affordable housing in this city," said Brice White, from the Jane Place Neighborhood Sustainability Initiative.

According to the Louisiana Housing Corp., affordable units at 120 developments in New Orleans will expire during the next several decades.

They include most of the public housing and mixed income developments built in the city after Hurricane Katrina.

Other recent projects including the Blue Plate Lofts and Falstaff Apartments in the Mid-City area, and 200 Carondelet and the Hibernia Tower apartments in the Central Business District.

"It's actually part of a successful model to provide low-income housing. ... Well, now what do you do?" New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu said. "We're going to have to work through that in a very aggressive way."

In his state of the city address in June, Landrieu vowed an additional 7,500 new affordable units in five years.

Housing advocates want the city to require developers to include permanent affordable units in exchange for zoning waivers.