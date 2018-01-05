Driver of concrete mixer truck falls from I-10 exit ramp when truck tips over

(Photo: New Orleans EMS)

NEW ORLEANS -- The driver of a cement mixer truck was tossed from an interstate exit ramp when his truck fell onto its side.

Kristin Pierce captured video showing the 'mixer' part of the truck on the ground below.

The truck tipped over on the Airline Highway exit from Interstate 10 west. Traffic below on the Carrollton Avenue exit from Interstate 10 east was backed up as first responders worked to clear the scene.

New Orleans EMS tweeted that the driver was brought to University Medical Center but did not specify his condition.

EMS spokeswoman Liz Belcher told The New Orleans Advocate the 29-year-old driver landed in the wet concrete that spilled from the mixer and was alert and talking after the crash.

