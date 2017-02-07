Drone video captures N.O. east damage

Photo: Benjamin Farmer

Approximately five dozen homes were devastated by a tornado that hop-scotched across Chef Menteur Highway, downing power lines, ripping roofs off of homes and slamming automobiles.



Benjamin Farmer captured aerial footage of the devastation with a drone after the incident.



"Please do not come to New Orleans East. It is shut down," said NOPD Supt. Michael Harrison.



Exits from I-10 to New Orleans East were closed and all of the Einstein charter schools were closed as well.



Miraculously no one appears to have been seriously injured in the rare New Orleans tornado.

