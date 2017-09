(Photo: El Paso Police Department)

The El Paso Police Department is trying to get in touch with a New Orleans man's family.

According to police, officers are trying to get in touch with Mr. George Lewis' family. Authorities would not say why they need to speak with his family, but asked that they call Detective David Camacho as soon as possible.

Det. Camacho's phone number is 915-212-4073.

© 2017 WWL-TV