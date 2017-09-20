WWL
Elderly woman dies from injuries suffered in house fire, NOFD says

WWLTV.com , WWLTV 10:10 AM. CDT September 20, 2017

NEW ORLEANS - NEW ORLEANS -- A 77-year-old woman died from burns she suffered in a house fire two days ago.

According to Captain Edwin Holmes with the New Orleans Fire Department, Mrs. Corren Lang suffered second-degree burns over 50 percent of her body. Lang was at her home in the 700 block of Saraparu Street just before 5 p.m. on Sept. 18 when a one-alarm fire broke out.

Firefigther said when they arrived, fire was coming from the front door and window of a single-story shotgun double. The fire started in a bedroom that Lang shared with her husband, according to NOFD. Mr. Lang suffered minor burns to his hands and upper body.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

