Endymion crash driver pleads guilty to 11 felony counts

NEW ORLEANS - In an unexpected move, 25-year-old Neilson Rizzuto has pleaded guilty to 11 felony counts of vehicular negligent injuring in the case involving his crashing a car into a crowd at the Endymion video.



Rizzuto will be sentenced on those pleas on January 12, 2018.



Rizzuto was already in court being sentenced on 13 misdemeanor counts, which could have resulted in a six-month sentence.



According to Eyewitness Investigator Mike Perlstein, the new counts could each carry a 5-year sentence.



Court was crowded with the misdemeanor victims entering sometimes tearful victim impact statements of their injuries and the impact on their lives.

