Entergy Louisiana preparing for possible tropical weather

NEW ORLEANS, LA. - Entergy Louisiana says it is monitoring Tropical Storm Nate and is preparing for its potential impact in Louisiana over the weekend.

In a statement released just before noon, Entergy says it is preparing for the possibility of heavy rain and hurricane-force winds that can cause power outages.

“Entergy’s line crews and contractors are on alert and ready to safely restore service to customers as quickly as possible,” the company said.

Vice President of Customer Service Dennis Dawsey says Entergy has a detailed and rehearsed plan that has worked well in past storms.

Dawsey also warned of hazards after the storm has passed, including downed powerlines.

“Preparation for severe weather is vital for us and you and your families,” Dawsey said.

