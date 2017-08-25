Entergy says they're ready for Harvey, but some customers have doubts

NEW ORLEANS – Under clear skies, a power outage in Gentilly left residents with plenty of questions as they prepared for heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey.

With faith in the Sewerage and Water Board low among residents, Friday’s power outage left them asking the question “Is Entergy ready for a storm?”

The outage happened around 7:30 a.m. and by the end of it, about two hours later, Entergy said that around 7,500 people were affected.

It was a rough morning for plenty of people. Amy Caboni-Quinn was in the middle of a shower when the power went out. Rebecca Velez was doing her hair.

“I work at a school – which is actually nearby – and the power was out there, so we had to cancel school and make all the kids go home,” Velez said.

Entergy Public Affairs Manager Toni Green-Brown tells us the cause of the outage is still under investigation.

“With the outage this morning, let me apologize for any inconvenience that it has caused,” Green-Brown said.

But some Gentilly neighbors, like Jeff Gold, say he’s noticed a couple more outages this year.

“This is the second time within a week,” Gold said. “If they can’t keep the electricity on on a normal day like this, what’s going to happen when you get a category three hurricane like Harvey?”

Entergy officials say they’re ready.

“We’re feeling great, we’re feeling prepared, but we always take time to learn from past storms,” Green-Brown said.



She says isolated outages aren’t an indication of Entergy’s storm readiness. Trucks are gassed up, crews are on standby and plans are in place for Harvey.



Entergy has a couple tips to keep the power running when a storm hits.

Keep power lines clear of any tree limbs or branches incase they get knocked down.

Have a generator

Do not attempt to close a gas line if you don’t feel comfortable doing so.

Steer clear and don’t light anything near it if you smell gas in the air

© 2017 WWL-TV