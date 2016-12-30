Residents being evicted and their supporters rallied Thursday at City Hall.

NEW ORLEANS -- A group of American Can Company apartment tenants and supporters protested Thursday in front of City Hall in an effort to stay in their homes.

This comes after tenants received notices that their leases will not be renewed.

American Can apartment resident Michael Esnault said it's a challenge to find housing in the area, especially since he's living on a fixed income.

"This is such a shock, I'm disabled, I live off $1,300 month," Esnault said.

Esnault is among a dozen of others residents with subsidized rents who face losing their apartments in the coming weeks.

Esnault and others marched into City Hall, to meet with the Mayor Mitch Landrieu to talk about staying at the apartment complex.

After waiting about 10 minutes, city officials met privately with the residents to discuss what options there are for tenants since a requirement to provide affordable housing for low income residents has expired.

"We want to do whatever we can to alleviate that situation and help them bridge the housing issue and help them locate housing," said District A City Councilwoman Susan Guidry.

The city said they plan to ask the owners of American Can apartments to allow tenants who received notices to stay and they're also looking at other alternatives.





"In the event the evictions won't stop, the administration is fully committed to find other affordable housing options in the city," Tyronne Walker, Director of Communications for Mayor Mitch Landrieu's office, said. He said the administration has reached out to Audubon Communities - which owns American Can - to discuss delaying any evictions, but the company has yet to respond.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, American Can was built with government assistance, including $29 million in tax-exempt bond financing from the city's Industrial Development Board. That money came with the condition that 20 percent of the complex's 268 units be used to house low-income residents for 15 years, an agreement set to expire on Jan. 31.

Some of the complex's tenants who are in low-income apartments have been told they have to leave by the end of the year as the company converts those units to market-rate apartments.

Supporters said they want to make sure the city will do everything possible to find affordable housing for those who are being displaced.

"We have a right to stay in the homes, right there and that is not an area that should be set aside only for well to do people, people are fed up in the city," Gavrielle Gemma, a supporter, said.

(© 2016 WWL)