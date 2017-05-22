Ex-La. official Angelle named director of federal offshore safety agency

Scott Angelle (Photo: Courtesy New Orleans Advocate)

Scott Angelle, a former Louisiana official who rose to political prominence by opposing the temporary drilling ban imposed after the BP oil spill, is now in charge of the federal agency that regulates offshore oil and gas activities.

The Trump Administration named Angelle director of the Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, an agency of the Interior Department that was created by former President Barack Obama after the BP disaster.

Angelle, a former secretary of natural resources, was serving as Louisiana’s interim lieutenant governor when BP suffered a catastrophic well blowout on April 20, 2010. The Obama administration imposed a six-month moratorium to block deepwater drilling while looking into the causes of the explosion that killed 11 workers and set off the worst offshore oil spill in U.S. history.

But Angelle railed against the moratorium, saying it unfairly blamed the entire industry for the mistakes of one company. At the height of the drilling ban, he gave a rousing speech at the Cajundome in Lafayette where he said to thunderous applause: “This moratorium isn’t hurting the stockholders of BP or Exxon or Chevron; this moratorium is hurting the Cheramies and the Callaises and the Dupuys and the Roberts and the Boudreauxs and the Thibodeauxs!”

Former Gov. Bobby Jindal named Angelle to serve as a liaison with the federal government and he helped negotiate an early end to the moratorium. He ran for governor in 2015 but did not make the runoff.

Obama established BSEE in 2011 to oversee drilling permits and environmental regulations so it would be separate from the federal agency that collects royalty payments from and sells leases to oil companies. After the BP disaster, Obama called the previous agency, the Minerals Management Service, “too cozy” with the oil companies.

Since then, WWL-TV investigations have shown that BSEE failed to use some of its post-BP powers to audit offshore safety management and police environmental rules. Last year, Obama’s BSEE imposed new safety rules for controlling oil wells and maintaining blowout preventers, the large structures that are supposed to protect against disasters but failed to shut in BP’s well.

Angelle will report to Trump’s Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. During a visit to Louisiana when he was a congressman from Montana, Zinke told WWL-TV that he wanted states to have more regulatory control over oil drilling, even in the federal areas in the Gulf of Mexico. He said some regulation is necessary, but more regulation from Washington creates a situation where “birdwatchers (are) watching birdwatchers.”

““I welcome the opportunity to serve President Trump and Secretary Zinke, and work with BSEE staff to meet the critical goal of energy dominance for our country,” Angelle said in a statement posted to the BSEE website. “It is an exciting and challenging time for BSEE; I look forward to leading our efforts to empower the offshore oil and gas industry while ensuring safe and environmentally responsible operations.”

© 2017 WWL-TV