Excitement surrounds Dave & Buster's opening

NEW ORLEANS - Another large, national company is now open for business in downtown New Orleans.

Convention Center business and the growing South Market District are reasons Dave & Buster's says it invested in the area. Some believe the urban business and residential trend will continue to boom.

Fifty people lined up to be the first in the new Dave and Buster's on Poydras and Loyola. Even Wentrell Price, a new mother of a two-month-old.



"My auntie woke me up early, told me opening was up at 9" said Price, who was first in line.



"Because I wanted to come to see how it was... because I went to Dave and Buster's in Texas where my daughter's at," said Robin McCledon, Wentrell's aunt.



The ribbon was cut celebrating the 200 new jobs, with another 127 to come, but no one celebrated that as much as Jeff who had been out of work.



"They saw something that was in me, that, you know, that kind of put that drive in me, like alright, I can keep going and there's something better and higher out there for me," said Jeff Willford, 26, a new Dave and Buster's employee who says he is blessed to have this job. He formerly worked security at City Hall.



GNO INC. attributes the economic boom in the area, that was once just surface parking lots, to the post Hurricane Katrina renovation of the Dome and Hyatt.



"In New Orleans, we're not only following, but capitalizing on a trend where urban cores are coming back because we are the original urban core," said GNO INC. President and CEO Michael Hecht.

South Market District condos, apartments, the nearby Rouses Market and streetcar line, make the area and popular sites, like the Dome and French Quarter, 'walkable.'



"One is, millennials who now want denser urban walkable cites, and the other is, retirees that are downsizing from larger suburban homes back into smaller, more manageable places in the urban core," added Hecht.



A millennial named Jenny, who lives in the Warehouse District, agrees.



Because it's very local and you're around the French Market all the time," she said, adding that the people in the neighborhood are very nice.



To the young and young at heart, it's all about chasing winning tokens while playing the games.



"I'm a big gamer, so I enjoy stuff like this, so I really want to come out," said Benjamin Rodriguez of the West Bank.

"Because they have games. Games are fun," said Graham Williams, 11, who was excited the school year is over so he and his friends could come play on opening day.

"Every time we get a national retailer, like an H&M, like a Trader Joe, like a Dave and Buster's, that chooses the New Orleans region, it validates our market for the rest of the country and the rest of the world. So now if you look at projects like the Four Seasons for example, it has capital that's truly global in nature," said Hecht.

