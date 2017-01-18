Fair Grounds quarantine could end this weekend

fairgrounds thanksgiving2.jpg (Photo: WWL)

NEW ORLEANS -- The quarantine on the New Orleans Fair Grounds Racetrack could be lifted this weekend.

According to the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry, there are no new cases of Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy at the Fair Grounds and the quarantine may be lifted on Jan. 21.

“We are encouraged that the disease seems to be contained. These measures were taken for the health and safety of all horses in the state,” said Agriculture and Forestry Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M. “We continue to work with the Fair Grounds and Racing Commission to ensure that biosecurity measures will be maintained.”

EHM is a neurological disease that is spread through direct contact between horses. It can also be spread through the air, contaminated equipment, clothing or hands. Symptoms include fever, ocular or nasal discharge, limb swelling, abortion, and neurologic signs such as unsteady gait, urine dribbling, hind limb weakness, and inability to rise. The virus is not transmittable to humans.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 18, 39 horses remain in isolation. They are being held in six quarantined barns and one isolation barn. Horses that tested positive for the virus will remain in these quarantined areas until they test negative for EHM. Horses that did not test positive for EHM will be released on a case-by-case basis according to the LDAF.

“After consulting with the state veterinarian, USDA Veterinary Services, LSU and outside experts on infectious diseases, we feel this is a logical plan to allow the release of unaffected horses," Straing said.

Last month, a two-year-old thoroughbred gelding developed symptoms of the virus and was humanely euthanized, according to officials. Sixty-five ship-in (day race) horses that were possibly exposed to that horse were placed in isolation a result.

