NEW ORLEANS -- Police are investigating a fatal crash at I-10 East and Chef Menteur Highway this afternoon.

Accoring to NOPD, the crash occurred just before 3 p.m. on I-10 East. No details were available about the fatality or injuries from the crash.

As of 3:40 p.m., officers were diverting traffic off the Louisa Exit.

A fatal crash shut down I10 East at Chef. Traffic is backed up for miles. Police are forcing drivers to exit at Louisa @WWLTV pic.twitter.com/xF74PZom1l — Derek Waldrip (@DerekWWLTV) December 24, 2016

