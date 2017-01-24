Driver killed in fatal wreck on Paris Road, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS -- One person has died following a crash on Paris road near the Almonaster exit, New Orleans police say.

According to NOPD, a gray Nissan Altima was traveling north in the left lane on Paris Road (I-510) and another car was traveling in the right lane when the driver of the Nissan tried to change lanes, hitting the other car and then hitting the Almonaster exit sign.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigation into the incident is ongoing. No further information is available at this time. The Orleans Parish Coroner's Office will release the victim's name and cause of death, upon autopsy and notification of family.

Traffic Fatality Investigator Danny Ellis is in charge of the ongoing investigation and can be reached at 504-658-6215 with any information regarding this incident.

(© 2017 WWL)