NEW ORLEANS – The family of Fats Domino issued a statement on Wednesday expressing their thanks for the many tributes in honor of their father since his death on Oct. 24.

“We have been truly overwhelmed by the worldwide expressions of love and gratitude for our father and the music he shared with the world for so many years,” part of the statement read.

Domino’s family also thanked the city of New Orleans and described is as “a city like none other and there was no place he would rather be.”

The family said they will notify the media of the final arrangements.

The full statement is below:

New statement from Fats Domino family, expressing thanks for the many tributes over the past week. Second line planned tonight 5pm. pic.twitter.com/x6uOsAd4ex — Dominic Massa (@DMassaWWL) November 1, 2017

In the meantime, a second line will be held in honor of Fats Domino on Wednesday at 5 p.m. starting at Vaughn’s Lounge located at 4229 Dauphine St. More information on the route can be found here.

