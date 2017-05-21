Fire destroys 7th Ward corner store

(Photo: Winstrom, Sam)

NEW ORLEANS -- A four-alarm fire gutted Brooks Grocery at the corner of Allen and North Dorgenois late Saturday night.

According to the New Orleans Fire Department, firefighters were initially dispatched at 11:11 p.m. The first crew on the scene quickly called for backup as the fire engulfed the structure.

"Shortly after the third-alarm was requested the roof of the building collapsed, causing the building’s exterior walls to fall into the street," A release from the NOFD said. "Having already made sure the neighboring exposures had been evacuated, firefighters moved quickly to position crews to protect the occupied dwellings to the immediate left and rear of the fire building."

Only a few feet separate Brooks Grocery from a neighboring four-plex and a single family home on their other side.

No one was injured by the fire or during its suppression according to NOFD. Twent-one companies with 68 firefighters worked to extinguish the stubborn blaze. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

