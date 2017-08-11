Fire on New Orleans riverfront

A large plume of smoke from the Nashville Avenue Wharf area. (Photo: Mandy Barton)

NEW ORLEANS - A large fire could be seen coming from the Nashville Avenue Wharf area.

A piece of equipment was reported to be on fire, according to the Port Authority. No buildings are on fire. However, the road used by large trucks to access the port is closed.



The New Orleans Fire Department said it was working a one-alarm fire at the location.

Eyewitness News viewer Mandy Barton sent in a video that shows dark black smoke billowing from the area near Tchoupitoulas and Jefferson.



Eyewitness News has a crew headed to the scene and will have more information as it becomes available.

