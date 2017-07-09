Firefighters battle two-alarm fire on St. Ferdinand St.

NEW ORLEANS – Firefighters say a two-alarm fire near the intersection of St. Ferdinand and Royal streets started in a shed behind a home.

Firefighters at the scene tell Eyewitness News that the large fire spread to a second shed behind the building. First responders were concerned about two large propane tanks that were near the fire.

A woman who lived in the building said that everyone got out safely.

Investigators have not said what caused the fire.

This is a developing story.

